Closure on Lake Shore Drive in Oshkosh due to Water Filtration Plant maintenance

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Lake Shore Drive will be closed between the two driveways to the Water Filtration Plant, effective immediately. Lake Shore Drive is the road adjacent to Lake Winnebago near the Oshkosh Water Filtration Plant.

The city of Oshkosh said Tuesday that the closure will allow crews to access Lake Winnebago to conduct maintenance of a Water Filtration Plant intake pipe.

This maintenance work is expected to be completed by December 31.

A recent maintenance inspection revealed that up to 60% of the 60-inch water intake pipe entry is blocked by sediment that built up over time, the city says.

The city of Oshkosh declared an emergency in May 2023, to address this blockage and has recently been granted authorization by the Department of Natural Resources to conduct the necessary maintenance work.

