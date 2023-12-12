How gas prices changed in Wisconsin in the last week: Dec. 5 - Dec. 11

(Stacker) - The median cost for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. dropped below $3 this week, with the average sitting just a few cents higher at $3.15.

Gas prices have been in freefall for about three months due to declining demand and lower prices for oil. Record oil production in the U.S. and the weakening economic picture in China has emerged as a significant factor in slipping global demand.

“The trend is likely to continue in most states this week, while the national average could soon fall below $3.05 per gallon, the lowest since 2021,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Wisconsin metro areas using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 11.

Wisconsin’s current average for regular unleaded is $2.83, nine cents lower than a week ago.

Appleton fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.81

Week change: -$0.06 (-2.0%)

Year change: +$0.11 (+3.9%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.78 (6/14/22)

Diesel current price: $3.81

Week change: -$0.04 (-1.1%)

Year change: -$0.22 (-5.5%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/26/22)

Eau Claire fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.74

Week change: -$0.10 (-3.4%)

Year change: -$0.01 (-0.2%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $3.69

Week change: -$0.06 (-1.5%)

Year change: -$0.71 (-16.2%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.49 (6/20/22)

Green Bay fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.87

Week change: -$0.06 (-2.0%)

Year change: -$0.00 (+0.1%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.86 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $3.92

Week change: -$0.08 (-1.9%)

Year change: -$0.24 (-5.7%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (6/27/22)

Janesville fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.75

Week change: -$0.11 (-3.8%)

Year change: -$0.08 (-2.8%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.82 (6/13/22)

Diesel current price: $3.77

Week change: -$0.08 (-2.1%)

Year change: -$0.41 (-9.8%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.58 (6/23/22)

Madison fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.85

Week change: -$0.08 (-2.8%)

Year change: -$0.07 (-2.4%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.85 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $3.88

Week change: -$0.06 (-1.4%)

Year change: -$0.35 (-8.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/23/22)

Milwaukee fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.76

Week change: -$0.13 (-4.7%)

Year change: -$0.08 (-2.8%)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.18 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $3.85

Week change: -$0.06 (-1.7%)

Year change: -$0.74 (-16.1%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.53 (6/26/22)

Oshkosh fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.81

Week change: -$0.06 (-2.1%)

Year change: +$0.06 (+2.3%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.80 (6/9/22)

Diesel current price: $3.87

Week change: -$0.07 (-1.7%)

Year change: -$0.26 (-6.3%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/28/22)

Racine fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.82

Week change: -$0.08 (-2.9%)

Year change: -$0.00 (-0.2%)

Historical expensive gas price: $5.20 (6/12/22)

Diesel current price: $3.88

Week change: -$0.04 (-0.9%)

Year change: -$0.57 (-12.7%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.59 (6/23/22)

Sheboygan fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.85

Week change: -$0.08 (-2.8%)

Year change: +$0.13 (+4.9%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.84 (6/8/22)

Diesel current price: $3.70

Week change: -$0.10 (-2.6%)

Year change: -$0.64 (-14.7%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.50 (7/1/22)

Wausau fuel prices

Gas current price: $2.83

Week change: -$0.11 (-3.8%)

Year change: -$0.02 (+0.7%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.93 (6/9/22)

Diesel current price: $3.79

Week change: -$0.14 (-3.5%)

Year change: -$0.46 (-10.7%)

Historical expensive diesel price: $5.48 (6/19/22)

National fuel prices

U.S. metros with the most expensive gas

Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.26 Lawton, OK: $5.16 San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.06

U.S. metros with the least expensive gas

Casper, WY: $2.45 Tulsa, OK: $2.47 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.49

This story features writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.

