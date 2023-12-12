GUSTY WINDS TUESDAY... BUT MORE SUNSHINE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A front blows in sunnier skies Tuesday but deceptively cold in the 20s and 30s with chills in the teens and 20s
By David Ernst
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
A quick moving cold front is passing through Wisconsin tonight. There won’t be any snow/rain with the front, but it will stir the wind up quite a bit. Gusts to 30 mph are possible tonight into Tuesday. Gusty breezes combined with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s will lead to wind chills in the teens all day Tuesday. On a positive note, skies should be much brighter overall with a mostly sunny afternoon expected.

Temperatures should remain seasonable through Wednesday with middle 30s, but then we’ll warm up. With a southwest wind, highs rise into the milder 40s from Thursday and into next weekend. Our forecast looks very dry ahead... but there’s a chance of a spotty wintry mix late Friday and into Saturday morning. Temperatures look to dip back to near normal, or slightly above early next week.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 10-20 G30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. Late clearing. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Seasonable, but blustery. HIGH: 31 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly milder. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A spotty wintry mix is possible LATE. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: A chance of a wintry mix... mainly in the morning. Then some sunshine. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Still seasonably mild. HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

