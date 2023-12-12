COLDER TONIGHT... THEN MILDER TO FINISH THE WEEK

The wind will gradually settle down over the course of the night... the strongest of the gusts (25-35 mph) are already behind us. Skies will remain clear this evening, but additional cloud cover will arrive from the west after 8-9 p.m. Those clouds will keep temperatures from free-falling after sunset, but it will still be colder than last night with lows around 20° (single digits possible in north-central Wisconsin).

Although winds will be lighter on Wednesday, they will not be totally calm. Morning chills will be in the single digits to lower teens. But, as skies turn mostly sunny for the afternoon, temperatures will push a few degrees milder for the afternoon with highs above average in the middle 30s. We’ll turn seasonably warm for Thursday and Friday with highs back into the low-to-mid 40s.

Our forecast looks dry ahead... the only weathermaker that we’re tracking is a disturbance passing through the region towards the start of the weekend. A light wintry mix is possible Friday night, before it turns to rain showers by late Saturday morning. Although the precipitation will be light, freezing drizzle is possible across northern Wisconsin. Watch out for some icy travel Saturday morning. That’s when our severe weather outlook is in the LOW category.

The forecast looks dry for Sunday’s Packers-Buccaneers game. Right now, we’re expecting partly sunny skies and temperatures near 40 degrees... Unless you’re a football fan visiting from Florida, that’s not too cold for this time of year.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Clouds increase late... weakening wind. LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. Not as breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Bright sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A light wintry mix is possible at night. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: A chance of an early wintry mix, then showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Temps remain above avg. HIGH: 36

