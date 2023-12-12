Green Bay Police: Autopsy on Western Avenue homicide victim complete, identity withheld

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An autopsy of a 30-year-old Green Bay man is now complete in the case of a homicide on the 1700 block of Western Avenue. Police are currently withholding the man’s name due to a request from his family.

The person suspected in the man’s death has been identified as 45-year-old Owen Backus. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office filed a written probable cause statement on Monday and bail was set at $1 million for Backus who remains in Brown County Jail.

Police said details of the autopsy performed by Brown County Office of the Medical Examiner on Monday will not be released at this time pending the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-267279. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app.

