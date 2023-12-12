Fond Du Lac transit fares increasing in 2024

bus public transportation generic
bus public transportation generic(WILX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond Du Lac Area Transit announced bus fares will increase in the new year. Fixed route cash fares will now be $2.00 for adults, up from the current $1.50 rate.

ADA and non-ADA Paratransit Handivans will cost $4, up from $3.

Monthly adult passes will cost $40 and student monthly passes will increase to $34.

Transit officials say the fare adjustment will support rising costs and prevent service reductions or cuts.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Owen Backus mugshot
Green Bay homicide suspect identified
"Blocker truck" protects road crew in Fond du Lac County crash
Pickup hits road crew “blocker truck” on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
Car crashes into pole in De Pere
Car hits utility pole, knocks out power in De Pere
Muslim inmate found dead in Brown County Jail
Brown County inmate found dead in his jail cell, CAIR calls for investigation

Latest News

FILE - Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Sept. 18,...
Wisconsin University Regents rejects deal to reduce diversity options
Wisconsin University Regents rejects deal to reduce diversity options
Wisconsin University Regents rejects deal to reduce diversity options
Owen Backus mugshot
Green Bay homicide suspect identified
FILE - Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Sept. 18,...
DEBRIEF: Speaker Vos won’t negotiate with UW Regents over pay raises after vote