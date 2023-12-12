Fond Du Lac transit fares increasing in 2024

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond Du Lac Area Transit announced bus fares will increase in the new year. Fixed route cash fares will now be $2.00 for adults, up from the current $1.50 rate.

ADA and non-ADA Paratransit Handivans will cost $4, up from $3.

Monthly adult passes will cost $40 and student monthly passes will increase to $34.

Transit officials say the fare adjustment will support rising costs and prevent service reductions or cuts.

