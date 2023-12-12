Fire damages home in town of Algoma

ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews were at the scene Tuesday of a fire at a home in the town of Algoma, near Oshkosh. It started at the home around noon.

It happened near Oak Park Drive. The fire started at a home down the street.

Heavy damage to the roof was visible, with still some smoke lingering. Extensive damage to the garage was visible as well.

The homeowner’s son says everyone got out, but witnesses say someone coming to help did fall somehow, hitting their head. They were taken to the hospital.

There was also some concern because the homes were so close to one another. It appears the fire did reach a house next door.

The town of Algoma volunteer fire department was on the scene for several hours.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.