Doctors offer guidance for parents of kids with suicidal thoughts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Medical experts are offering new guidance to help kids and teens struggling with thoughts of suicide.

It will be published in the January issue of the journal Pediatrics.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry recently declared a national state of emergency on children’s mental health, especially for young people between the ages of 10 and 24.

Some of the new guidance in the clinical report is good for both pediatricians and parents to know.

Suggestions for intervention include personalizing coping strategies for the patients.

Also, during preventive care visits, talk about potential access to deadly devices, especially firearms.

Another recommendation is to engage parents and families in suicide prevention and treatment -- for example, sleep hygiene or community engagement.

See the online Blueprint for Youth Suicide Prevention from the American Academy of Pediatrics

School-based interventions are also important. It encourages educating staff and students to recognize signs of depression.

During the pandemic, emergency room visits for suicide attempts by teenagers spiked, especially for girls.

