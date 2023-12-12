Doctors offer guidance for parents of kids with suicidal thoughts

A clinical report published in the journal Pediatrics is helpful for parents and health care providers
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Medical experts are offering new guidance to help kids and teens struggling with thoughts of suicide.

It will be published in the January issue of the journal Pediatrics.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry recently declared a national state of emergency on children’s mental health, especially for young people between the ages of 10 and 24.

Some of the new guidance in the clinical report is good for both pediatricians and parents to know.

Suggestions for intervention include personalizing coping strategies for the patients.

Also, during preventive care visits, talk about potential access to deadly devices, especially firearms.

Another recommendation is to engage parents and families in suicide prevention and treatment -- for example, sleep hygiene or community engagement.

School-based interventions are also important. It encourages educating staff and students to recognize signs of depression.

During the pandemic, emergency room visits for suicide attempts by teenagers spiked, especially for girls.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Preparations for Mr. G's Supper Club demolition in Jacksonport
Owners, patrons say goodbye at Mr. G’s Supper Club demolition
Owen Backus mugshot
Green Bay homicide suspect identified
Menasha police squad car lights
Missing man with cognitive disabilities found safe
Car crashes into pole in De Pere
Car hits utility pole, knocks out power in De Pere

Latest News

children and mental health
More kids in mental health crisis restrained with medication
File photo of cantaloupe.
More Wisconsin illnesses linked to cantaloupe, more deaths in US, Canada
The Food and Drug Administration has spent years developing the plan to eliminate menthol.
Doctors criticize White House delaying menthol cigarette ban
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Significant others share high blood pressure risks