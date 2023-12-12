DEBRIEF: Speaker Vos won’t negotiate with UW Regents over pay raises after vote

DEBRIEF: Speaker Vos won't negotiate with UW Regents over pay raises after vote
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
The Universities of Wisconsin reached a deal with Assembly Republicans to fund pay raises for system employees and construction projects in exchange for changing or freezing diversity, equity and inclusion positions at campuses.

Then on Saturday, UW regents narrowly rejected the deal in a 9-8 vote.

Monday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told a Milwaukee radio station he is finished negotiating and will not budge until the regents approve his deal.

