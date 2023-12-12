De Pere School Board Member calls for censure following outburst

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere school board member is accusing a fellow board member of verbal harassment and being a bully at a meeting Monday night. The situation has been on-going, but apparently exploded during a disagreement the two board members had during a meeting last month, while in closed session.

De Pere school board member, Brittony Cartwright, broke down in tears tonight, while describing the tension between herself, and board president Adam Clayton, which she says, has been going on for a couple of years now.

Cartwright even called on the board to censure Clayton, placing the item on the agenda saying she’s tried to work it out with him privately to no avail and has asked the District Superintendent to step in. Since the alleged dispute took place in closed session, no one can reveal what specifically was said but all board members who were present greed the conversation was heated, but only one backed up Cartwright’s account that Clayton crossed the line, in being a bully.

“He is continuously argumentative, belittles me, uses disrespectful body language such as eye-rolling, shaking of his head and taunting while I speak which is not respectful treatment for any board member and least of all expected by our president,” said Cartwright.

“I am a human and I’m allowed to have emotions, facial expressions and able to respond to things as they happen,” said Clayton. “To assert that goes to something such as bullying, or such an extreme alleged personal attack is simply wrong.”

The board did not vote to censure Clayton Monday night, but another board member suggested the Superintendent bring in a third-party mediation counselor to work with Clayton and Cartwright to resolve the situation. Further discussion is expected, at a future meeting.

