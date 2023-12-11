Zelenskyy will address the US military in Washington as funding for Ukraine’s war runs out

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. On Friday, Dec. 8, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Zelenskyy bought two luxury yachts, named Lucky Me and My Legacy, through proxies for more than $75 million. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. military officers at the National Defense University on Monday as part of a last-minute push to convince Congress to provide more money for weapons before funding runs out.

President Joe Biden has asked Congress for $61.4 billion for wartime funding for Ukraine as part of a $110 billion package that also includes money for Israel and other national security priorities. But the request is caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security. The U.S. has already provided Ukraine $111 billion for its fight against Russia’s 2022 invasion.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy is expected to go to Capitol Hill and to meet with Biden at the White House.

With Congress in its final work week before leaving for the holidays, questions remain as to whether Republicans will be able to come to an agreement on any rounds of future funding for Ukraine or Israel without White House concessions on additional border security as illegal crossings surge. But any border package also runs the risk of alienating some Democrats.

The stakes are especially high for Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during television interviews Sunday, given that " we are running out of funding " for the Ukrainians.

“This is a time to really step up because if we don’t, we know what happens. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be able to move forward with impunity and we know he won’t stop in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
43-year-old arrested as homicide suspect in Green Bay
Green Bay Police arrest Green Bay man after suspicious death
"Blocker truck" protects road crew in Fond du Lac County crash
Pickup hits road crew “blocker truck” on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
Muslim inmate found dead in Brown County Jail
Brown County inmate found dead in his jail cell, CAIR calls for investigation
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

Wisconsin Elections Commission
Wisconsin secretary of state wants Trump fake elector removed from elections commission
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023,...
Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims
A man returns to his seat during the National Chanukah Menorah lighting, Thursday, Dec. 7,...
Biden to host Hanukkah ceremony at the White House amid fears about rising antisemitism