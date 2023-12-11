West De Pere senior helps make financial literacy a high school requirement

By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WEST DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Starting in 2028, high school students will need to take at least one semester of Financial Literacy before receiving their diploma.

Students can expect to take courses like money management, investing, and dealing with issues involving debt. Experts have stated that credit card balances within our nation have reached a record high of $1 trillion this year. Gen X currently holds the highest average of credit card debt.

Chase Yells is speaking at a public hearing about the importance of financial literacy in high school.(Chase Yells)

Chase Yells of West De Pere, is a local teen who helped bring form to this bill. He spoke with legislators during public hearings and believes he helped highlight the issues and needs for this type of education.

He mentions how “we are being required to take physical education, English, and science, and all of these important classes but I thought to myself, “why aren’t we being required to take a class that we will absolutely need in our future.”

Before being signed by Governor Evers, the bill was passed through the legislature with one member of the Assembly and four members of the Senate voting no. Those voting no had concerns mostly with mandating for financial literacy being unfunded by the state.

