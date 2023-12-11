Two Rivers throws a Cool City Christmas

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s going to be a “Cool City Christmas” in the community of Two Rivers. The city is throwing a downtown holiday bash Saturday, Dec. 16.

The event includes free skate rentals at the ice skating rink from 12 to 7 p.m.; picture-taking with Santa, elves and reindeer from 1 to 5 p.m.; greetings from police K9 Xanti; and making ornaments to take home or hang on the community Christmas tree. There will also be caroling by high school students.

Admission is free at Washington House, where Mrs. Claus is posing for photos and collecting letters for Santa. A free tote bag and a free scoop of ice cream go to the first 200 visitors or while supplies last. There’s live music in the upstairs ballroom, and food, drinks and beer are available for purchase.

At the Community House, kids can make holiday projects with Lowe’s Red Vest experts at Santa’s Workshop. More than 50 vendors will be selling crafts and other gifts with free gift-wrapping by the high school’s Future Business Leaders of America. There’s also face-painting, concessions, city apparel, and a car-wash card sale by the volunteer organization TRIAD of Two Rivers.

Events also extend to Manitowoc with a City-to-City Candy Cane Hunt from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Search for hidden candy canes in Central, Neshotah, and Washington parks in Two Rivers and Citizen, Lincoln, and Schuette parks in Manitowoc. If you find one, post a selfie with it on Facebook with hashtag #CITYTOCITYCANDYCANEHUNT or email photos to either rebhan@two-rivers.org or recreation@manitowoc.org.

Cool City Christmas is a partnership among the Two Rivers Parks and Recreation Department, Rotary Club of Two Rivers, Washington House, Two Rivers Main Street, and Friends of the Two Rivers Senior Center.

Two Rivers businesses will extend their hours Saturday to encourage strolling, shopping and dining downtown.

