STUBBORN CLOUDS STICKING AROUND

Despite what your favorite weather apps say, clouds will likely hang around for most of the day. There’s a layer of warmer air hovering over top of us. This “temperature inversion” will trap moisture closer to the ground where the clouds will likely prove to be stubborn. Look for mostly cloudy skies, with high temperatures near the freezing mark.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight, as an “Alberta Clipper” disturbance moves through Wisconsin. This weathermaker will swing through without any precipitation, but you will notice the breezy west-southwest winds all the way through tomorrow.

Temperatures should remain seasonable through Wednesday, but then we’ll warm up. With a southwest wind, we’ll rise into the milder 40s from Thursday and into next weekend.

Our forecast looks very dry ahead... There’s a chance of a spotty wintry mix late Friday and into Saturday morning. However, we’re also expecting drier than normal weather all the way through the next two weeks. While things can change, a White Christmas is looking rather unlikely this year...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. LOW: 25, then temps slowly rise

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Golden sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A spotty wintry mix is possible LATE. HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: A chance of an early wintry mix, then some sun. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 43

