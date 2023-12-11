Shelter rescues 6-week-old puppy with broken front legs after she was kicked by horse

Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.
Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.(From Heaven to Earth Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (Gray News) – An Ohio animal shelter is hoping to adopt out a puppy once they finish nursing her back to health after she was kicked by a horse.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue said Zoey, a Jack Russell/Toy Fox terrier mix puppy, broke both of her front legs after being kicked by a horse in late November.

The organization said Zoey, who is just 6 weeks old and weighs only 2 pounds, has been learning to walk with splints.

After the puppy was taken care of by a veterinarian, the shelter said they are looking for more funding to help her in the rest of her recovery.

Once she has completely healed, the shelter said Zoey will be put up for adoption.

To contribute to Zoey’s recovery, donations can be made to the From Heaven to Earth Rescue.

Other dogs and puppies can also be found at the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
43-year-old arrested as homicide suspect in Green Bay
Green Bay Police arrest Green Bay man after suspicious death
"Blocker truck" protects road crew in Fond du Lac County crash
Pickup hits road crew “blocker truck” on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
Car crashes into pole in De Pere
Car hits utility pole, knocks out power in De Pere
Muslim inmate found dead in Brown County Jail
Brown County inmate found dead in his jail cell, CAIR calls for investigation

Latest News

Mark Murphy at Kettle of Fish in New York
Packers gear up for Giants game at Packers bar in New York
Packers gear up for Giants game at Packers bar in New York
Packers gear up for Giants game at Packers bar in New York
43-year-old arrested as homicide suspect in Green Bay
Green Bay Police arrest Green Bay man after suspicious death
Marvin Haynes, 35, is hugged by supporters as he walks out of the Minnesota Correctional...
Man imprisoned as teen for flower shop killing is released after judge throws out his conviction
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress