Packers open Ariens Hill for tubing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Tubing on Ariens Hill now open for the winter season. Ariens Hill is located at Titletown, across from Lambeau Field.

Here are regular hours for Ariens Hill:

Monday-Thursday: 4-8 p.m.

Friday: 4-10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tubing general admission is $8 Sunday-Thursday, $10 Friday and Saturday, and $4 on Community Night.

Titletown is cashless, meaning you’ll have to pay by card or app.

