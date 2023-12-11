Packers open Ariens Hill for tubing

Snowmaking on Ariens Hill in the Packers Titletown District (WBAY photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Tubing on Ariens Hill now open for the winter season. Ariens Hill is located at Titletown, across from Lambeau Field.

Here are regular hours for Ariens Hill:

  • Monday-Thursday: 4-8 p.m.
  • Friday: 4-10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tubing general admission is $8 Sunday-Thursday, $10 Friday and Saturday, and $4 on Community Night.

Titletown is cashless, meaning you’ll have to pay by card or app.

Hours will change on holidays. CLICK HERE for more information.

