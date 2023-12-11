"No fish is worth your life" DNR warns ahead of ice fishing

"No fish is worth your life."
By Aisha Morales
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has an urgent message if you plan to go ice fishing this season. The DNR wants you to remember no fish is worth your life.

The DNR says with the mild weather and warm temperatures so far this month, any ice is unpredictable.

You always need to use caution before heading out on the ice. Like every year, the DNR says, use good judgment and common sense.

A good idea is to check with local sports clubs or ice fishing groups. See what they recommend is safe for lakes in your area.

If you do go out, the DNR suggests drilling a hole close to shore to test the thickness of the ice.

Always tell others where you will be fishing and when you plan to be back.

Wear a life jacket or bring a floatation device with you, also a cell phone, and have screwdrivers or ice picks in case you fall through the ice to help pull yourself out or hang on until help arrives.

Ice fishing makes up nearly a quarter of the annual catch in Wisconsin. It’s a great way to get outside but it can be dangerous if you’re not careful.

