More kids in mental health crisis restrained with medication

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re hearing about a big increase in the number of kids needing to be restrained when they end up in the hospital in a mental health crisis.

Pediatric mental health disorders have gone up significantly over the past 20 years.

The American Academy of Pediatricians says a new study shows more children need to be restrained using medications during in-patient care for mental health and they’re needing to stay in the hospital for a longer period of time.

Researchers looked at data on over 90,000 mental health hospitalizations of children between the ages of 5 and 17 during a period of 5 years, 2016 and 2021.

They found a 141% increase in cases of kids restrained using drugs.

They also found a 138% increase in the number of days those pediatric patients spent in the hospital.

Mental or neurological diagnoses are tied to a lot of these cases, including autism, but there were also substance-related disorders.

The authors hope this information can help doctors reduce the need for restraints using drugs but more research is needed.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.