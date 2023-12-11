Menasha police looking for missing man with cognitive disabilities

Menasha police are looking for Jorge L Jara Cagal, who has cognitive disabilities
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police are looking for a man with cognitive disabilities who walked away from his home overnight Monday.

Jorge L. Jara Cagal, 21, left his home on Appleton St. just before 12:30 a.m. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and gray sweatpants. He was wearing socks but not shoes. He’s Hispanic, 5′8″ and about 130 pounds.

Police say he’s not able to perceive cold or the dangers of cold weather, so he may not seek shelter for warmth. Temperatures overnight fell to about 23 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

He is nonverbal but understands spoken Spanish.

Police say he doesn’t know Menasha very well and there are no common places that he visits. In previous incidents he “was found outside local businesses or walking near railroad tracks.”

If you see him, or think you know where he is, call 911.

