LOTS OF CLOUDS TODAY, GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT & TUESDAY

Low clouds have been VERY stubborn over the last few days and they will be tough to budge this afternoon. While some folks may get in on a little sunshine later on, most of us can expect a gray Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to around 30°.

An “Alberta Clipper” is going to drag a cold front through our area tonight. No snow will accompany it, but it will stir up the wind again. Gusts over 25 mph are possible tonight into Tuesday. Gusty breezes combined with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s will lead to wind chills in the teens on Tuesday. On a positive note, skies should be much brighter overall.

Temperatures should remain seasonable through Wednesday, but then we’ll warm up. With a southwest wind, we’ll rise into the milder 40s from Thursday and into next weekend.

Our forecast looks very dry ahead... but there’s a chance of a spotty wintry mix late Friday and into Saturday morning. However, we’re also expecting drier than normal weather all the way through the next two weeks. While things can change, a White Christmas is looking rather unlikely this year...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20 G25+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 30

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Golden sunshine. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken. A spotty wintry mix is possible LATE. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: A chance of an early wintry mix, then some sun. HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 42

