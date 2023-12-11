On the Clock: Packers continue playoff push against Giants

By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are in the playoff hunt as they head east to take on the Giants. Last year a loss to New York turned Green Bay’s season in the wrong direction. How will a young squad handle their recent success, and avoid the proverbial trap game? That’s one of the topics in this week’s On the Clock with the best panel in the business, featuring a pair of pinch hitters.

Topics this week also include:

  • Who should get credit for Jordan Love’s recent success?
  • Do the Packers have a playoff defense?
  • What’s the biggest concern for Monday night’s match-up with the Giants?
  • How many games will Jaire Alexander play down the stretch?

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
"Blocker truck" protects road crew in Fond du Lac County crash
Pickup hits road crew “blocker truck” on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy’s co-hosts Nick and Katie also depart WIXX morning show
43-year-old arrested as homicide suspect in Green Bay
Green Bay Police arrest Green Bay man after suspicious death
New bill introduced to address homelessness in Wisconsin is raising concerns
New bill to address homelessness in Wisconsin draws controversy

Latest News

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as...
Packers’ Christian Watson out Monday night against Giants with hamstring injury
Packers CB Jaire Alexander limited in practice with a shoulder injury.
Alexander, Jones working through injuries with eyes on returning
Bobblehead of Green Bay Packers superfan Eugene "Mean Gene" Greening
Packers super fan Mean Gene immortalized with a bobblehead
All-Pro Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell
Packers nominate De’Vondre Campbell for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year