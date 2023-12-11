Car crashes into utility pole on westbound Scheuring Road in De Pere, police block off road

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are currently blocking off Scheuring Road westbound in De Pere, near the intersection of American Boulevard due to a car that has crashed into a utility pole.

The pole is currently tilted at an angle with the car’s front bumper on it. A police officer told Action 2 News that they don’t know when it will be unblocked.

The Wisconsin Public Service Corporation is currently working on repairs. Action 2 News was told by police that no nearby apartments have lost power as of now.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

