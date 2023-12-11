Barlow Planetarium’s star-maker goes dark

The planetarium will still have holiday laser shows but “Tis the Season” and star tours will have to wait for replacement parts.
Planetarium display (generic)
Planetarium display (generic)(Patsy Montesinos)
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Barlow Planetarium announced over the weekend its star projector is broken.

The Evans & Sutherland Digistar II projector continued working 10 years past its “best by” date. It was state-of-the-art when it was installed 25 years ago. New parts are no longer made for it.

In an update on Facebook Monday, Barlow said it found a planetarium with used parts. Barlow hopes it can get the projector working within a few weeks, allowing time for shipping them to Menasha and making repairs.

Barlow Planetarium’s “Laser Holidays” and evening laser shows will go on as planned but without star effects or star tours after the matinees. “Tis the Season” shows will be replaced by encore presentations of Laser Holidays.

The planetarium also filled the gap this weekend with a live presentation by director Teri Gee discussing theories about the Christmas star.

The planetarium is located at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus in Menasha.

Barlow performs annual maintenance on its equipment. The last lengthy maintenance schedule was in September. The planetarium was closed for almost three weeks.

Barlow Planetarium is asking for donations which will go towards upgrades for The Barlow Planetarium Next Generation. You can make a donation online through the UWO Fox Cities Foundation if you select “Barlow Next Generation Fund” from the pulldown menu labeled “Donation Purpose.”

