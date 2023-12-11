Arson-ravaged Mr. G’s Supper Club slated for demolition Monday

The supper club was destroyed by arson in October 2022
By Emily Roberts
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County staple is being torn down.

Fire heavily damaged Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport in October 2022. Over a year later, crews are coming to tear down the building Monday.

Barrels are already set up with caution tape surrounding the building. Demolition is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson. Jonathan Polich was charged last year with two counts of arson of a building without the owner’s consent. He’s in a mental health facility right now as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

People made memories inside the supper club since the 1970s. Now it’s mostly unrecognizable inside.

One of the owners told Action 2 News running Mr. G’s for so many years was hard work but it was good. Now the family and devoted customers are saying goodbye to the landmark.

The restaurant was closed for the season and the owners were looking to sell.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

