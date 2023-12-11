3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Astro Updates - Artemis 1, Hubble, and more!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad has a few more Astro updates!

Monday marks one year of the successful trip by Artemis 1 around the moon. We also see where things stand with the program.

Speaking of anniversaries, the International Space Station just turned 25, and to celebrate, NASA is holding discussions on how to bring it down in 2030.

After spending 3 weeks in safe mode, the Hubble Space Telescope is back up and running - but it still needs some repairs. There is some chatter with SpaceX and other private space firms about sending a crew up to repair it.

Brad is also awaiting confirmation of a Saturday flight of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which was scheduled to be the longest flight ever for the craft.

Weather permitting, the U.S. military’s mysterious space plane will launch from Florida on Monday night.

