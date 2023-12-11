3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Astro Updates - Artemis 1, Hubble, and more!

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Astro Updates - Artemis 1, Hubble, and more!
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad has a few more Astro updates!

Monday marks one year of the successful trip by Artemis 1 around the moon. We also see where things stand with the program.

Speaking of anniversaries, the International Space Station just turned 25, and to celebrate, NASA is holding discussions on how to bring it down in 2030.

After spending 3 weeks in safe mode, the Hubble Space Telescope is back up and running - but it still needs some repairs. There is some chatter with SpaceX and other private space firms about sending a crew up to repair it.

Brad is also awaiting confirmation of a Saturday flight of Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, which was scheduled to be the longest flight ever for the craft.

Weather permitting, the U.S. military’s mysterious space plane will launch from Florida on Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Owen Backus mugshot
Green Bay homicide suspect identified
"Blocker truck" protects road crew in Fond du Lac County crash
Pickup hits road crew “blocker truck” on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
Car crashes into pole in De Pere
Car hits utility pole, knocks out power in De Pere
Muslim inmate found dead in Brown County Jail
Brown County inmate found dead in his jail cell, CAIR calls for investigation

Latest News

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Astro Updates - Artemis 1, Hubble, and more!
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Astro Updates - Artemis 1, Hubble, and more!
FILE - Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos speaks during a news conference, Sept. 18,...
Wisconsin University Regents rejects deal to reduce diversity options
DEBRIEF: Speaker Vos won't negotiate with UW Regents over pay raises after vote
DEBRIEF: Speaker Vos won't negotiate with UW Regents over pay raises after vote
Owen Backus mugshot
Green Bay homicide suspect identified