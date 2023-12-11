24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.(Oklahoma Game Wardens)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED ROCK, Okla. (Gray News) – A 24-year-old hunter died in a hunting accident on Sunday morning in Oklahoma, according to officials.

Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while he was duck hunting.

Game wardens said that the man went in the water to retrieve a duck when he hit a drop off. Water overcame his waders, and he did not resurface.

Using imaging technology, officials found his body on the lake floor.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this young man’s friends and family. The hunting community is small and close knit, he will be missed,” Oklahoma Game Wardens said in a Facebook post.

The man has not been named, but officials said he was a graduate student at Oklahoma State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
43-year-old arrested as homicide suspect in Green Bay
Green Bay Police arrest Green Bay man after suspicious death
"Blocker truck" protects road crew in Fond du Lac County crash
Pickup hits road crew “blocker truck” on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
Muslim inmate found dead in Brown County Jail
Brown County inmate found dead in his jail cell, CAIR calls for investigation
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle

Latest News

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted
Menasha police are looking for Jorge L Jara Cagal, who has cognitive disabilities
Missing man with cognitive disabilities found safe
Mariah Carey sent a bouquet of flowers to Brenda Lee to congratulate her for reaching No. 1 on...
Mariah Carey sends flowers to Brenda Lee after she hits No. 1 with ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, including high-speed...
Biden heads to Philadelphia for firefighters and fundraising
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury seated in election workers’ defamation damages trial against Rudy Giuliani