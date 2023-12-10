Ski Brule welcomes skiers despite warm temperatures

The Ski Brule Ski Resort is one of the only resorts currently open in the Upper Peninsula
By Caden Meines
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the mild start of the ski season, one Iron River resort is welcoming skiers.

The Ski Brule Ski Resort has been open since Thanksgiving.

Operations Manager Jessica Polich explained the mild winter weather has made snowmaking a challenge.

“It has been a very interesting year with snowmaking,” Polich said. “Normally we’re able to make snow seven days a week, 24 hours a day. This year’s been a challenge, but we have the best snowmaking crew there is. We know what we’re doing. We’re able to open up runs when other resorts are not able to open up yet or have very few trails open.”

Since Ski Brule is one of the only resorts currently open in the Upper Peninsula, Polich said she’s seen increased foot traffic.

“Ski Brule has been busier,” Polich said. “People know that you can count on Ski Brule for always having snow in the last part of November all the way through until April. A lot of times the race teams come up or families that just want to get out and hit the slopes.”

Despite the warmer weather, skier Matt Werning said he’s been having fun on the slopes this weekend.

“Yesterday it was tough,” Werning said. “The snow conditions weren’t great. But Ski Brule does everything that they can to make it as good as it can be, and we all still can enjoy ourselves.”

Polich said right now, the resort only has seven trails open. She hopes to have the resort 100% open by the Christmas holiday.

