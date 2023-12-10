Santas on bicycles overrun the streets of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Downtown Green Bay saw a rash of Santas in the streets, but these jolly fellows weren’t riding a sleigh. Instead, they had bikes.

Saturday, Dec. 9 marked the 7th annual Santa Cycle in downtown, Green Bay.

This charity event was created by Chris Roth to help support and raise money for Children’s Wisconsin. This year, they’ve raised $26,000 bringing their total donations to over $125,000, since the event was started.

Back in 2006, Roth’s daughter went to Children’s Wisconsin due to a tumor in her femur. It turns out that the tumor was not cancerous and she is healthier than ever today. The one thing that the Roth family didn’t forget, however, is the extraordinary care that they received during this time. That’s what inspired Roth to create the Santa Cycle.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.