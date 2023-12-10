QUIET WORK WEEK ON THE WAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
HERE IS THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10TH, 2023.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The coming week won’t feature too much excitement weather-wise. That’s good news for folks that don’t want to be inconvenienced by wintry weather... but bad news for snow lovers and businesses that need snow to succeed. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the near term, but milder air returns starting Thursday. You may want to take advantage of the quiet weather and wash the salt and grime of your car.

Car Wash Forecast
Car Wash Forecast(WBAY)

For tonight... look for mostly cloudy skies during the evening with clearing late. Lows should be in the 20s, with teens across the Northwoods. Winds fall below 10 mph but wind chills remain nippy.

Highs in the low to mid 30s are expected Monday with much brighter skies. Winds shouldn’t be too bad, mainly 5-10 mph from the southwest. A cold front is going to move through Monday night but it will do so on a dry note. Highs in the low 30s continue on Tuesday but it will be blustery. Some wind gusts may be over 25 mph.

Lots of sun and cool 30s continue on Wednesday but milder 40s come back Thursday. Thursday will be another breezy day too. Right now it looks like the mild air is going to continue through the coming weekend. While low rain chances exist Friday and Saturday, confidence remains low at this time.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW 3-7 MPH

MONDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: WNW 10-20 G25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy evening. Clearing late. LOW: 22

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, & milder. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Staying mild. HIGH: 43

