Packers’ Christian Watson out Monday night against Giants with hamstring injury

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) catches a 12-yard touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson won’t play Monday night against the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury.

The Packers issued an injury report Saturday that ruled Watson out for the game. Watson hurt his hamstring late in the fourth quarter of the Packers’ 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Watson scored two touchdowns and had seven catches for 71 yards against the Chiefs before his injury. He has scored four touchdowns during the Packers’ three-game winning streak and has 28 catches for 422 yards and five scores this season.

“Obviously Christian’s a big part of our offense,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday. “He’s really, I think, kind of hit his groove. So, (not having him is) obviously not great because it took him a minute to get going within our system this year, and it’s a shame and he made so many great plays the last few weeks. But I feel good about the other guys. I think they’ve really developed and we’ve got a lot of guys that can move into different spots to help pick up for that loss.

“When one guy’s not there, it’s an opportunity for the rest of the group, and I think those guys are ready for that challenge.”

Packers linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) is doubtful for Monday night’s game with the Giants (4-8). Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (knee), safety Darnell Savage (chest) and cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) are questionable.

Walker played every defensive snap for the Packers (6-6) in the Chiefs game and has a team-high 92 tackles this season. Alexander has missed four straight games and Jones has sat out two consecutive games. Savage just returned to action on Sunday after missing five games with a calf injury.

Stokes is on injured reserve and has appeared in just one game this season, but he was a full participant in practice this week. The 2021 first-round pick returned from a foot injury to play four special-teams snaps in an Oct. 22 loss at Denver, but he hurt his hamstring that day and hasn’t played since.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy’s co-hosts Nick and Katie also depart WIXX morning show
"Blocker truck" protects road crew in Fond du Lac County crash
Pickup hits road crew “blocker truck” on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
Three people were reportedly seriously injured.
‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade
Muslim inmate found dead in Brown County Jail
Brown County inmate found dead in his jail cell, CAIR calls for investigation

Latest News

Packers CB Jaire Alexander limited in practice with a shoulder injury.
Alexander, Jones working through injuries with eyes on returning
Bobblehead of Green Bay Packers superfan Eugene "Mean Gene" Greening
Packers super fan Mean Gene immortalized with a bobblehead
All-Pro Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell
Packers nominate De’Vondre Campbell for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
Kingsley Enagbare (#55) signs autographs in the Lambeau Field Atrium to raise money for the...
Packers sign autographs for Salvation Army on victory Monday