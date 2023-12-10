Local police officers take area kids on a shopping spree for annual “Shop With a Cop”

Shop with a Cop at Brown County Walmart
By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You’ve heard of “Shop til you drop” but how about “Shop with a cop”? Well, some local kids got to do just that on Saturday morning.

Around 100 children paired up with Brown County law enforcement officers for their “Shop with a Cop” event at Brown County Walmart stores. They were first treated to a breakfast provided by local restaurants, then they were off to the stores!

Children picked out items like toys, jewelry, candy, stuffed animals, and much more. The officers were there to help find the items on their list and make sure they could find everything they needed. Speaking with officials, they say this program is a great way to give back to the community. They’d like more people to know who cops are and starting at a young age is a step in the right direction.

“It’s nice to give back in a different way for families around the holidays and experience it with the kids.” said Pulaski police officer Hunter Micolichek, who shopped with Lilly G. “It’s a greater impact than doing our normal jobs. So, it’s a very cool thing around the holidays.”

Around 100 children from Brown County participated in this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event.

