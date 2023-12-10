Green Bay Police investigating suspicious death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on the west side of the city, the department announced today.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Western Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec, 9 for a disturbance involving two people. Officers found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

The scene remains active and police are interviewing witnesses. They do not believe the community is in any danger.

More details will be released as the investigation continues.

Green Bay Police encourage anyone with information related to this case to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-267279. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867).

