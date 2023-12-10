Four northeastern Wisconsin counties receive grants for public safety

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four public safety answering points in northeastern Wisconsin counties are being awarded thousands of dollars in grants to improve public safety answering points.

Marquette, Oconto, Sheboygan, and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Offices are receiving grants. Marquette County is receiving $300k, Oconto is receiving $200k, Sheboygan is receiving $350k, and Winnebago is receiving $25k.

The funding will be used for several improvements to equipment, training, and consolidation efforts.

The total amount in grants being awarded to Wisconsin public safety answering points is over $5.5 million. The grants are being awarded by the Office of Emergency Communications.

