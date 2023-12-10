DRY & SEASONAL DECEMBER WEEK, ANOTHER WARMING TREND BY THURSDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Wet snow did come through northeast Wisconsin Saturday night, but since temperatures didn’t cool off as quickly as expected most of the wet snow melted away really quickly. As of Sunday morning, there are some roads in the Northwoods reporting slippery stretches considering they got slightly more snow. Isolated snowflakes will linger in the early morning hours then end by mid morning. Mostly cloudy skies are going to start the day, but eventually the sunshine will come back by the afternoon shortly before sundown. Highs will be back to normal in the mid 30s with breezy winds from the northwest between 10-20 mph.

For the upcoming week, it’s going to be quiet and seasonal. Multiple high pressure systems will keep our area quiet with normal highs in the mid 30s starting Sunday afternoon through Thursday. A weak clipper system will form in Canada and bring a cold front Monday night, but due to lack of moisture no precipitation is expected from the system. It will cool our temperatures slightly to the lower 30s on Tuesday. Otherwise, our next weathermaker won’t come until next Friday and Saturday with a chance of showers.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Early snow showers, partly sunny and back to normal. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Some clouds early, then clearing out. LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and getting warmer. HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, very mild. HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Chance of showers, cloudy and warm. HIGH: 42

