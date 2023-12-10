City of Fond du Lac finalizes contracts with humane animal organizations

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Fond Du Lac says it has finalized contracts with three humane officer organizations.

These organizations will continue providing animal control services to the city in 2024. Critter Junction, Lucky Dog, and Sandi Paws provide services such as taking custody of stray and abandoned dogs and cats and attempting to reunite pets with their owners.

A fourth organization, the Fond du Lac Humane Society has asked to have a contract with the city but there is no word from officials if they will finalize a contract with them.

