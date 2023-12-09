Two children hurt after accident in front of Danz Elementary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two juveniles are being treated for injuries following an accident in Green Bay on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Police responded to the intersection of Danz Avenue and Basten Street just before 9 a.m. on Thursday. First responders found two girls who suffered minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle was stopped at a red light on Danz Avenue and drove forward when the light turned green.

The driver claims to have not seen the two girls in the crosswalk and hit them at a low speed, pushing them to the ground. The driver stopped immediately after hitting them. The girls were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. It’s believed that the girls started crossing Danz Avenue without the assistance of a crossing guard.

The driver was cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Minimum Insurance.

