SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT, BLUSTERY & COLDER SUNDAY

Part 2 of the weather maker currently moving through our region will produce snow showers this evening and tonight. A coating to 2″ may occur by daybreak. Temperatures will cool below freezing later tonight so any moisture or slush that builds up on road surfaces may become icy. Some wind gusts may be upwards of 25-30 mph during the night.

Snow Potential Tonight (WBAY)

Sunday will be blustery and cold with highs only in the low to mid 30s... but that’s about where we should be for this time of year. We’ll start off cloudy but brighter skies should take over during the 2nd half of the day. Look for wind chill values in the 20s all day long.

Sunday Forecast (WBAY)

Most of the working will be pretty benign and feature a fair amount of sunshine. Seasonably cool 30s stick around through Wednesday. Chilly overnight lows in the 20s and teens are expected too. A weak cold front moves through Monday night but it should do so on a dry note. It’ll be a little breezy in the wake of the front Tuesday and again on Thursday as milder air builds back in.

Highs in the low to mid 40s are possible Thursday and Friday... and highs near 40° may continue for next weekend. We’ll see. Confidence remains low on spotty shower chances at the end of the week and next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WSW/NW 10-20 G30 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow showers develop. Coating to 2″ possible. Gusty winds develop. LOW: 30... 20s NORTH

SUNDAY: Blustery & colder. Cloudy start with more afternoon sunshine. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy. Seasonable. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Temperatures warm. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. HIGH: 40

