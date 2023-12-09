RAIN IN THE MORNING, SNOW AT NIGHT... UP TO 2″ POSSIBLE FOR THE NORTH

All of northeast Wisconsin saw rainfall overnight and the rain continues to fall as the sun rises. Rain is expected to continue into late morning as the center of the system moves directly over northeast Wisconsin. Once the center of the system moves into the UP, the rain will come to an end by early afternoon and create chances of brief sunshine. Highs will still be mild in the mid 40s with breezy winds from the west gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Our second round of precipitation will come by nightfall as a strong cold front moves in from the west. The cold front will not only cool our temperatures back to normal by Sunday, but also create a chance for wet snow from the northwest to the southeast. Wet snow will begin around 5-6 PM over the Rhinelander area then move into Green Bay and Fox Valley by midnight. Due to the warm ground, most of the wet snow will melt off quickly but a dusting up to 2″ of wet snow is possible with highest amounts around the Rhinelander area and along the UP border. The snow will end by sunrise Sunday morning.

Because of temperatures falling back to below freezing by Saturday night, the rain will likely freeze creating slippery stretches over roads and especially overpasses Sunday morning. Take it slow as the ice will be challenging to see over the roads. Sunshine will return Sunday afternoon melting away the ice.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: SW -> NW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 10-20 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Widespread rain in the morning, mostly cloudy and mild. Mild. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Wet snow possible, mostly cloudy. A dusting possible with an inch to the NORTH. LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Cloudy start then clearing. Seasonal. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonal. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of showers. HIGH: 44

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.