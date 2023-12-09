Pickup hits road crew “blocker truck” on I-41 in Fond du Lac County

"Blocker truck" protects road crew in Fond du Lac County crash
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one was hurt by a crash last night that the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says was a close call for a highway crew.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shared these photos from I-41 on Facebook.

Deputies say a pickup truck hit a highway “blocker truck” that follows behind a road crew. Officials say the blocker truck did its job, and had it not been there, workers would have been directly in the path of the pickup.

State law requires those driving to move over or slow down and do their part to keep crews safe on highways.

The state patrol is currently investigating.

