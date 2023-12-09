Officers involved in Menasha police shooting will face no charges

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr has announced his decision regarding the officer-involved death of Kenneth Blevins in Menasha in October.

The police officers involved in the shooting will not face any charges, Sparr announced in a press release on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Officer Derrick Rotta will be returned to full duty, the Menasha Police Department announced in a press release.

“We understand the family of Mr. Blevins is grieving and we offer our condolences to his family,” said Menasha Police Chief Nick Thorn. “Our officer stopped the threat posed by an armed individual exactly as he was trained, ensuring no innocent bystanders were injured in this incident.”

“We are grateful for the Menasha police officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe,” said Menasha Mayor Donald Merkes. “I am also grateful for the community support of our police which is vital to a stronger, better community here in Menasha.”

Below is a description of the incident.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 7. At approximately 3:08 p.m., the DOJ said officers from the Menasha Police Department and the Fox Crossing Police Department responded to a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of Geneva Road in Menasha.

When officers arrived, the DOJ said they encountered a man armed with bladed weapons. One officer from the Menasha Police Department, Officer Derrick Rotta, discharged his firearm during the incident and struck Kenneth R. Blevins, age 43. First aid was rendered; however, the DOJ said Blevins was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement were injured during the incident.

The DOJ said Officer Rotta has over 4 years of law enforcement service. He has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

According to the DOJ, responding officers from the Menasha Police Department and the Fox Crossing Police Department were equipped with body and squad cameras.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating and will review all evidence in this incident. Once their investigation is complete, the DOJ said it will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney.

