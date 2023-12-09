Neenah community rocks around The Plaza at Gateway Park for a Holiday Party

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Nothing beats celebrating the holidays like smores, loved ones, and ice skating.

Thousands of people filled The Plaza at Gateway in Neenah, Friday evening to kick off its’ ice skating season. This event was created by Pierce Manufacturing as a way to support and give back to the community. They also took donation for the St. Joseph Food Program.

Members of Pierce gave out goody bags to 2000 kids, along with a smores kit. If you get cold out there on the ice, Globe Coffee provides hot chocolate and coffee to keep you warm. Families even had the chance to see Santa!

Santa seen in the holiday Pierce fire truck. (Katie Kauzlaric)

You can skate at The Plaza at Gateway for $8 if you’re an adult, and $5 if you’re a child. You must also sign a waiver before hitting the rink. For more information, visit their website.

