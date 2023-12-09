McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens

McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Friday. (Source: WLS, MCDONALD'S, CNN)
By WLS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) - McDonald’s new spin-off restaurant called CosMc’s officially opened on Friday.

Dozens of cars began lining up at 6 a.m. to get their first orders in at the new restaurant.

Customer Tanya Michael said she came from London to be there for the debut.

“I found out about this place and booked my flight straight away,” she said.

The company said CosMc’s menu focuses on unique drinks with a small selection of food items, including all-day breakfast.

The menu doesn’t have any french fries or Big Macs but customers found berry energy drinks, lattes, cappuccino, donuts with fillings, and more to order.

“It’s exciting! It looks really good!” customer Josefina Toledo said.

According to McDonald’s, it is planning to start testing CosMc’s in more locations next year.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- The IRS said the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans will increase...
IRS announces changes to 401(k) plans, individual retirement accounts for 2024
Murphy in the Morning on WIXX
Murphy’s co-hosts Nick and Katie also depart WIXX morning show
Three people were reportedly seriously injured.
‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade
"Blocker truck" protects road crew in Fond du Lac County crash
Pickup hits road crew “blocker truck” on I-41 in Fond du Lac County
Muslim inmate found dead in Brown County Jail
Brown County inmate found dead in his jail cell, CAIR calls for investigation

Latest News

Security cameras capture a 68-year-old woman being attacked in a Florida shopping plaza.
Security cameras capture 68-year-old woman being attacked in shopping plaza
Wisconsin Department of Justice
Officers involved in Menasha police shooting will face no charges
Police said they were called to do a death investigation at the scene where a 15-month-old had...
Police investigating after toddler struck, killed by train
FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run...
Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million 10-year contract with Dodgers