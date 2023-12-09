Ice Fishing Expo comes to Northeast Wisconsin

Ice Fishing Expo comes to Northeast Wisconsin
By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ice Fishing Expo began Friday at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh.

The expo is full of exhibits, seminars, and vendors for new and experienced anglers looking to get ready this season. This exhibit usually takes place in Milwaukee, but this is the first year it’ll be here in the Fox Valley. Thousands of people came out on Friday to see what it’s about.

You can find everything from lures to rods to bibs, and so much more. There’s also a kid’s zone for young anglers to learn the ropes. Nate Winters, Tom Boley, and Sara Trampe are some of the many people who will be there giving seminars at the expo.

There’s also a variety of food trucks that attendees can pick from, with some interesting options such as Inferno’s Prime Rib Cheesesteak.

It’s $10 for adults while kids can come for free, plus free parking! To learn more information about the exhibit, their hours, or how to get tickets, visit their website.

