Alexander, Jones working through injuries with eyes on returning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Packers get ready for Monday Night Football at New York, the injury list remains long.

Quay Walker and Christian Watson still didn’t practice on Friday. Neither did Elgton Jenkins, who the team is just being extra cautious with his shoulder.

Darnell Savage returned to action, and Aaron Jones was out there practicing for the second straight day since spraining his MCL against the Chargers. This is Jones’ fourth MCl sprain, all happening in November or December. The previous times he missed no more than two games.

“I feel like I am close,” Jones said. “It’s just getting up to that full speed.”

Packers CB Jaire Alexander was also limited in practice, but he doesn’t want to rush anything. His availability for Monday is still up in the air with a lingering shoulder injury. Can he play through it?

“I’ve done that a lot of times, a few times this year. I think with what I’ve got going on now, it’s a little more tough,” Alexander said. “If I’m able to play, I’m going to play.”

The highest paid corner in the league has missed the last four straight games and seven total this season.

“There’s always pressure. I’m the type of person that’s going to put my best foot forward. I feel like if I can’t put my best foot forward then it’s tough to even be out there,” Alexander said.

In the meantime, he’s proud of rookie CB Carrington Valentine for stepping in.

“It’s been amazing. I tell him all the time I’m living vicariously through Carrington. When he make a play, I make a play. I’m always celebrating that,” he said.

Alexander also manifesting team success.

“I called it, I said we were going to win out. I’m not a prophet, but people should start listening to me more.”

