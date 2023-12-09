21-year-old Fond du Lac man arrested following 14-mile chase

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was arrested following a short pursuit that started in the City of Fond du Lac.

An officer with the City of Fond du Lac Police Department conducted a traffic Friday, December 8, at 5:00 p.m. on 4th Street near Main Street. The officer stopped the vehicle after running its registration and then discovered the registered owner had a statewide warrant. During the traffic stop the driver fled and a short pursuit started before being quickly stopped.

About 10 minutes later, a Deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect driving recklessly and at high speeds. The deputy found the suspect on Martin Avenue near 11th Street in the City of Fond du Lac. The Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop so a second pursuit was started.

Officials say the suspect continued south on Martin Ave, turning onto Highway 151 southbound then merged onto Interstate 41 northbound.

Then he continued traveling at a high rate of speed recklessly as he approached Johnson Street, this is when a Fond du Lac Officer attempted to deploy a tire deflation device, but the attempt was not successful.

The pursuit continued on Interstate 41 until traffic became too heavy to continue the chase. Due to the heavy traffic, the pursuit was called off once again.

Just after the pursuit was called off, the vehicle began to slow down, and two suspects got out of the vehicle as it was rolling. The vehicle went into a marshy area along Interstate 41. The vehicle continued rolling and then stopped.

Multiple departments set up a perimeter and began a K9 Track. These departments include Fond du Lac County Deputies along with Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Officers with the City of Fond du Lac Police Department.

Both Sheriff K9 Rip and Fond du Lac Police K9 Jesus were on the scene and assisted in taking both suspects into custody without any incident.

The driver is identified as a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man, and the passenger, a 19-year-old Fond du Lac woman.

The Driver was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of two counts of Felony Operator Flee/Elude an Officer, First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Second Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and Threats to Law Enforcement. He is also being held on the warrant mentioned above and issued several traffic tickets stemming from the pursuit. The driver was out on bail for domestic-related charges through Fond du Lac County with bond conditions of no contact with the 19-year-old passenger.

The passenger was released with charges of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

Both suspects were looked at for possible injuries from the incident. The passenger got minor injuries from getting out of a moving vehicle.

Two vehicles not related to the chase were damaged by the tire deflation device used in an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle. No law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the pursuit. Officials say the pursuit lasted approximately 14 miles.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Fond du Lac Police Department, and The Village of North Fond du Lac EMS all assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office during the incident.

