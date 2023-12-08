Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail designated as a national park

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WBAY) - Senator Tammy Baldwin and National Parks Director Chuck Sams announced this week that Wisconsin’s Ice Age Trail has become a part of the national park system.

This was announced via a press conference in association with the Ice Age Trail Alliance. With this new designation, the 12,000-mile-long trail will receive federal funding and additional administrative support.

Senator Baldwin has previously worked on similar initiatives to secure resources for trails across Wisconsin.

