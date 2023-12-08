Vehicle accident in Sheboygan Falls kills two

Deadly crash in Sheboygan Falls
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two women from Sheboygan are dead after a collision with a semi-tractor trailer near Sheboygan Falls.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center received multiple reports of a semi-tractor-trailer that had flipped at the intersection of State Highway 32 and County Road J. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office and two Orange Cross Ambulances were dispatched.

At the scene, sheriff’s deputies found a car that had collided with a semi-truck. The car had stopped at the intersection and then continued west, pulling into the path of a southbound semi.

The car was driven by a 67-year-old woman from Sheboygan, with a 37-year-old woman from Sheboygan as a passenger, The semi was driven by a 26-year-old man from Denmark. The driver of the car and her passenger both died as a result of their injuries.

The accident is still under investigation and names will not be released until Friday, Dec. 8, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The following public safety agencies assisted in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Sheboygan Falls First Responders, the Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department, Johnsonville Fire Department, Orange Cross Ambulance, The Wisconsin State Patrol, The Sheboygan County Highway Department & the Sheboygan County Medical Examiners Office.

