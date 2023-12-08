USHL Player Combines come to Titletown

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The USHL Player Combines, a showcase of young hockey talent ahead of the USHL draft, are coming to Titletown.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the USHL announced that they’re bringing the annual event to the Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon for the next three years.

The Player Combines are held in April and July, allowing USHL teams to scout players ahead of the USHL Draft. Players showcase their skills in five games, played in front of USHL coaches and scouts, as well as NCAA coaches.

“We could not be more excited that our Combines are going to take place in Green Bay,” said Frank Butler, USHL Director of Player Personnel. “USHL Combines provide players exposure and education on their path to the USHL and beyond.”

“The Greater Green Bay hospitality community is thrilled to welcome the athletes and families participating in the USHL Combines next year,” said Brad Toll, President/CEO of Discover Green Bay. “We’re a hockey town and we can’t wait to drop the puck!”

“The USHL is excited to host its Combines in Titletown for the next three years,” said Glenn Hefferan, USHL President and Commissioner. “Bringing the combines back to Green Bay will give attending athletes and their families a remarkable experience.”

You can find more information on the USHL website.

