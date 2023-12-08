U.S. DOT approves funding to explore rail service expansion in northeastern Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Senator Tammy Baldwin announced Wednesday that the state will be receiving $2.5 million in grant money to explore expanding rail services throughout Wisconsin. $500,000 of that goes toward exploring the expansion of the Hiawatha Line, which connects Milwaukee to Green Bay

Tourism leaders believe rail service could make northeast Wisconsin a more desirable destination.

In a matter of years, northeast Wisconsin could be seeing the return of passenger rail service, with routes from Green Bay, through the Fox Cities, to Milwaukee and Chicago.

Becky Bartoszek, the CEO of Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce says the announcement of the grant funding is exciting and a long time coming, and that the dollars for the funding are to take a step back and see if this project is feasible.

“It’s just exciting to see the next step happen to see if it makes sense,” said Bartoszek. “(It) gives us the data that we need to help sway anybody that may be pushing against it. How many people are going to ride it? What is the economic impact? What’s the environmental impact? How can we do this well, and do it together if we move forward, which we hope we do.”

She says rail travel isn’t going to replace the current options of traveling such as flying or driving, but it will help better serve people who don’t have those options.

“From our business community’s perspective, anything that we can do to improve quality of life is a win for our economy.”

Nick Meisner with Discover Green Bay agrees. Opening up options for people to travel to and from Chicago and Milwaukee as well as other surrounding communities creates a gateway for people to visit northeast Wisconsin.

“Any progress towards towards infrastructure and making it easier for people to access our businesses here in greater Green Bay, we would definitely be on board with that,” said Meisner. “and I’m sure many of our local businesses would be as well.”

He says it’s great others are seeing the greater Green Bay area reaching its potential in something other than football.

“As we continue with things like rail and bringing more people to this region, and opening up more eyes as to what a great place this is to visit and to live, you’re just going to see more and more growth and expansion. And we’re just lucky to be a part of it.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.