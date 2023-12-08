Town of Peshtigo welcomes home firefighter injured in house fire

TOWN OF PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - A firefighter who was injured after responding to a house fire earlier this week was welcomed home after being released from the hospital.

The firefighter was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment of burns after being injured in a house fire Tuesday morning in Marinette.

The fire chief says the firefighter was rescuing pets that were still in the burning home on the 1800 block of Wisconsin St. when there was a flashover -- when the air is so super-heated, the combustible materials in the room ignite.

Another firefighter pulled them out. The firefighter received treatment on the scene before being taken to a local hospital and ultimately to St. Mary’s, which has a specialized burn center.

The fire chief said the firefighter is “doing well and resting comfortably” and could be released by the end of the week.

The people living in the house made it out, though one resident was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The house was a total loss. Because of the age and construction of the house, the fire spread destruction rapidly and firefighters were pulled out to attack the fire from the outside only, the chief said, and an excavator was brought in so the remaining walls could be brought down in a controlled way so there wasn’t the threat of collapsing on someone.

Northlake Community Clinic and Bridges to Recovery are accepting donations for the family who lost everything in the fire, including their pets. They are looking for clothes, winter coats, gift cards, and other items.

